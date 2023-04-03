Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cincinnati restaurant featured in Vogue permanently closes, Business Courier says

A popular restaurant formally located inside the Kinley Hotel has permanently closed its doors,...
A popular restaurant formally located inside the Kinley Hotel has permanently closed its doors, according to the Cincinnati Business Courier.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI BUSINESS COURIER/ENQUIRER) -A popular restaurant that once made Vogue’s list of 2020 most-anticipated new eateries is permanently closed, according to the Cincinnati Business Courier.

The Business Courier states that an employee who answered the restaurant’s phone declined to explain why the restaurant closed.

A reporter with the Business Courier reached out to the general manager, but the general manager did not respond to a request.

Before the restaurant opened inside the Kinley Hotel on 37 W. Seventh Street by chefs Kevin Ashworth and Edward Lee, the restaurant was selected by Vogue for their list of most anticipated restaurants of 2020.

The restaurant was listed as one of the best new restaurants in America by Esquire in 2021, but the restaurant was axed from the list after Humanist Hospitality, which operates the boutique hotel, cut ties with Lee and fired the Khora’s executive chef Ashworth, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Khora’s menu featured traditional pasta dishes, burgers, steak, and small plates.

One of their well-known dishes was the Gemelli “Cincy Style,” made with Ohio semolina grain, lamb ragu, pumpkin seeds, and caramelized goat cheese.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX, CINCINNATI BUSINESS COURIER, AND CINCINNATI ENQUIRER. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's Office, Deerfield Township Fire, EMS and Ohio State Highway Patrol were...
Ohio state troopers identify woman in fatal Warren County crash
One person is dead in a crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 71 in Warren County,...
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-71 in Warren County after fatal crash
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A death investigation is underway in Covington at the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge north of 3rd...
Police identify man who fell off the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Mack Dorsey
Police ID Mt. Auburn homicide victim

Latest News

Ohio polls will open for early in-person voting on April 4.
New Ohio voter ID law to go into effect Friday: Everything you need to know
Police lights
Hit-and-run suspect arrested as victim begins road to recovery
The suspect was released from jail on a $600 bond.
Hit-and-run victim begins road to recovery
Tracking storms Wednesday
Thunderstorms likely Wednesday