Cincinnati restaurant featured in Vogue permanently closes, Business Courier says

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI BUSINESS COURIER/ENQUIRER) -A popular restaurant that once made Vogue’s list of 2020 most-anticipated new eateries is permanently closed, according to the Cincinnati Business Courier.

The Business Courier states that an employee who answered the restaurant’s phone declined to explain why the restaurant closed.

A reporter with the Business Courier reached out to the general manager, but the general manager did not respond to a request.

Before the restaurant opened inside the Kinley Hotel on 37 W. Seventh Street by chefs Kevin Ashworth and Edward Lee, the restaurant was selected by Vogue for their list of most anticipated restaurants of 2020.

The restaurant was listed as one of the best new restaurants in America by Esquire in 2021, but the restaurant was axed from the list after Humanist Hospitality, which operates the boutique hotel, cut ties with Lee and fired the Khora’s executive chef Ashworth, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Khora’s menu featured traditional pasta dishes, burgers, steak, and small plates.

One of their well-known dishes was the Gemelli “Cincy Style,” made with Ohio semolina grain, lamb ragu, pumpkin seeds, and caramelized goat cheese.

