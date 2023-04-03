Contests
Cincinnati Zoo to offer free admission to healthcare, public health workers this weekend

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is offering free admission this weekend to healthcare and public health workers in honor of Healthcare Worker Appreciation days.

Each healthcare personnel must bring their professional credentials and valid government-issued identification when entering. Up to six friends or family members visiting with healthcare personnel can purchase tickets online for $12.

“Cincinnati Zoo is surrounded by hospitals, and we’re hoping that healthcare workers from the neighborhood will be able to walk over to enjoy the zoo at some point during the weekend,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “We appreciate all that these individuals have done for our community and want to brighten their day, which is sure to happen if the tulips bloom and weather cooperates!”

