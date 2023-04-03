Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cleveland police investigating another impersonating peace officer Incident

Cleveland Police cars parked at First District.
Cleveland Police cars parked at First District.(WOIO)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is investigating another impersonating peace officer incident that occurred on Sunday, according to Cleveland police.

Police: Suspects wanted for impersonating law enforcement in string of Cleveland robberies

Police say the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m., in the area of Broadway Avenue and Blanche Avenue.

A man reported that he was driving and was followed by a vehicle that utilized police-type lights to attempt to pull him over, police say.

The victim told police that the suspect waved a firearm and was wearing a ballistic vest.

The victim called 9-1-1 and remained on the line with dispatch as he drove to the Third District police station.

Police describe the suspected vehicle as a brand-new black Dodge Durango with heavily tinted windows and black vehicle accessories and temporary tags.

Officers say a black Jeep Cherokee also appeared to be involved.

Police say it should be noted that these incidents are occurring only with private, unmarked vehicles.

No incidents have occurred with a marked police vehicle and there are no reports of stolen Cleveland police vehicles, police say.

Police said anyone with concerns of being pulled over by an unmarked vehicle should call 9-1-1 to confirm the validity of the traffic stop.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 71 in Warren County,...
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-71 in Warren County after fatal crash
Warren County Sheriff's Office, Deerfield Township Fire, EMS and Ohio State Highway Patrol were...
Ohio state troopers identify woman in fatal Warren County crash
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Mack Dorsey
Police ID Mt. Auburn homicide victim
Northbound Interstate 71 was shut down for about six hours Sunday in Clinton County.
Update: NB I-71 reopens in Clinton County after semi pulled from creek

Latest News

A death investigation is underway in Covington at the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge north of 3rd...
Death investigation in Covington after officer sees man fall from bridge
Monday First Alert Forecast Video Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Genelle Patton of Middletown.
Middletown Police in search of missing/runaway 14-year-old girl
Warren County Sheriff's Office, Deerfield Township Fire, EMS and Ohio State Highway Patrol were...
Ohio state troopers identify woman in fatal Warren County crash