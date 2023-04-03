Crash closes Hamilton Avenue in College Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton Avenue is closed at North Bend Road and at Wittlou Avenue in College Hill due to a crash.

Another motorist called 911 and reported seeing a vehicle on its side with a woman trapped inside around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

No one went to a hospital and this is not a fatal crash, police tell us.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.