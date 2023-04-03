Contests
Crash closes Hamilton Avenue in College Hill

Hamilton Avenue is closed at North Bend Road and at Wittlou Avenue in College Hill due to a crash.
Hamilton Avenue is closed at North Bend Road and at Wittlou Avenue in College Hill due to a crash.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton Avenue is closed at North Bend Road and at Wittlou Avenue in College Hill due to a crash.

Another motorist called 911 and reported seeing a vehicle on its side with a woman trapped inside around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

No one went to a hospital and this is not a fatal crash, police tell us.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

