Crash closes Hamilton Avenue in College Hill
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton Avenue is closed at North Bend Road and at Wittlou Avenue in College Hill due to a crash.
Another motorist called 911 and reported seeing a vehicle on its side with a woman trapped inside around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
No one went to a hospital and this is not a fatal crash, police tell us.
