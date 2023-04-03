Contests
Death investigation in Covington after officer sees man fall from bridge

A death investigation is underway in Covington at the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge north of 3rd Street early Monday, Covington police confirm.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A death investigation is underway in Covington at the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge north of 3rd Street early Monday, Covington police confirm.

An officer saw a man fall from the bridge to the parking lot below around 2 a.m., police say.

An ambulance was called, but the man did not survive the fall.

Covington police say its Crime Lab and Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau are responding to investigate.

The identity of the man will be released after his family has been notified.

“We will provide any updates as they become available,” police said in a news release early Monday.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

