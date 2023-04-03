Discover Crystal River brings conservation awareness for manatees at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On April 1 and 2, Discover Crystal River Florida was at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens to launch ‘Step into Awareness,’ an augmented reality experience that highlights conservation efforts.

Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens have been housing manatees for decades, according to Lindsay Garrett, Manatee Head-Keeper at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Garrett said, “back in the nineties, Cincinnati Zoo decided to house manatees and it became part of a rehabilitation program. So this program gets manatees that are sick, orphaned or injured rehabilitates them and then returns them to different parts of the wild depending on where they were rescued.”

And the manatees currently at the Cincinnati Zoo will one day see the waters along the Florida coast. Garrett adds, “[the manatees at the Cincinnati Zoo] are going to be [at the zoo] for probably another several months until October and then they’re going to head back down to Florida and there going to be returned probably around Crystal River.”

But the manatees aren’t returning to waters dealing with overgrowth of algae or litter, thanks to a non-profit called Save Crystal River.

Lisa Moore, President of Save Crystal River, said that this non-profit, “... found a program where we sectioned off the rotted material and we replaced it with healthy, new eel grass we started in 2015 and our goal was by July of 2023 we wanted to replant 92 acres and we have reached that goal.”

Crystal River, Florida is special for the manatees, as it is known as the ‘Manatee Capital of the World,’ according to Discover Crystal River Florida.

Britney Guertin, Public Relations Manager of Discover Crystal River Florida says, “it’s the only place in the entire country that you can get in the water with our certified tour guides and swim with manatees,” and credits the clear waters and clean environment to the conservation efforts of Save Crystal River.

Save Crystal River and Discover Crystal River Florida were at the Cincinnati Zoo to share the results of conservation efforts, giving zoo goers the first opportunity to try a new augmented reality experience highlighting conservation efforts in Florida.

“[Discover Crystal River has] a new augmented reality experience you go to manateeconservation.com there’s a QR code and you can use your phone and actually physically experience the underwater conservation efforts as well as the manatees at Crystal River on your phone from anywhere.”

You will be able to experience the before and after of the conservation efforts as well as see manatees in the Florida waters, ‘from anywhere.’

While Discover Crystal River and Save Crystal River were at the Cincinnati Zoo, they had a manatee mascot take photos with kids, free stickers, buttons, toys and pamphlets about how critical conservation is for manatees in Florida.

The multi-sensory event also allowed zoo-goers to enter for a chance to win a two-day stay in Crystal River, including accommodations at Plantation on Crystal River and a manatee snorkeling tour.

The Cincinnati Zoo has more information about Manatee Springs and more information can be found here.

To learn more about Discover Crystal River, click here.

For more information about Save Crystal River and their continuous conservation efforts, click here.

