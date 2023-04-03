Contests
Distracted driving law goes into effect in Ohio

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio’s new distracted driving law goes into effect this week.

Starting Tuesday, law enforcement can pull over any drivers they spot on the phone as the primary offense.

On the first offense, drivers will have the option to take an educational course to remove those points.

For the second offense, the fine could be up to $250 and it could double to $500 for a third one.

There will be a six-month grace period for drivers to educate themselves about the new law.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol plans to still pull drivers over and issue citations with the hopes of educating the public about the dangers.

Some Ohioans say they did not know the law would come into play so soon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there have been over 73,000 crashes that were caused by distracted driving from 2017-2022.

Of those thousands of crashes, 584 were injury crashes and 68 were fatal in 2021-22, OSHP reports said.

Kentucky remains the only local state without a primary distracted driving law.

