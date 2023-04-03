Contests
Downtown Cincinnati street renamed for Reds Hall-of-Famer Barry Larkin

Larkin, a Cincinnati native, played his entire professional career in a Reds uniform.
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 1990 file photo, members of the Cincinnati Reds, including Barry...
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 1990 file photo, members of the Cincinnati Reds, including Barry Larkin, wearing hat and facing camera at far right, celebrate on the field following their clinching of the NLCS over the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 2-1 win, at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati. Larkin has been elected to baseball's Hall of Fame. The shortstop received 86 percent of the vote in balloting announced Monday, Jan. 9, 2012 by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File)(Rusty Kennedy | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A stretch of road between Great American Ball Park and the Ohio River in Downtown Cincinnati will now be known as Barry Larkin Way.

Larkin was born in Cincinnati’s Silverton neighborhood in 1964 and attended Archbishop Moeller High School. He played college ball at the University of Michigan.

Larkin joined the Reds in 1986 and played his entire professional career in his hometown, amassing 12 All-Star selections, nine Silver Slugger Awards, three Gold Glove Awards and a National League MVP (1995).

He won a World Series Championship with the Reds during the team’s remarkable wire-to-wire season in 1990.

Larkin was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 2008. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012 with 86.4 percent of the vote.

He joined the Reds as an instructor in the minor leagues in 2015 and was noncommittal about his aspirations for the role of manager, then occupied by Bryan Price.

Larkin has commented on Reds broadcasts since 2021.

Barry Larkin Way will occupy Mehring Way between Joe Nuxhall Way and Broadway Street.

The resolution goes before Cincinnati City Council’s Healthy Neighborhoods Committee on Tuesday.

Barry Larkin Way in Downtown Cincinnati
Barry Larkin Way in Downtown Cincinnati(WXIX)

