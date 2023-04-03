Few Monday morning showers ahead of midweek storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The official morning low at CVG was 37° and the official afternoon high was 54°. Sunday night will start off mostly clear, but clouds move in late as overnight lows fall in the low 40s.

Light rain showers move in Monday morning after 4 a.m. and linger through 1 p.m. This rain will not be disruptive, but an umbrella would be a good idea for at least the first half of the day. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday with afternoon highs soaring into the upper 60s.

Big time warm up arrives Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, but storm chances increase.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are forecast Tuesday, but otherwise expect partly cloudy skies. Areas west of the FOX19 NOW viewing area will be dealing with what looks like another severe weather outbreak - if you plan on traveling west of I-65 Tuesday, be weather aware!!

We’re keeping an eye on Wednesday back here at home as showers and thunderstorms are more widespread - both in the morning and afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe Wednesday afternoon and evening - and if forecast model trends continue, this may become a First Alert Weather Day. Even outside of storms, Wednesday will be windy with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

After a wet first half of the work week, quiet weather arrives for the second half of the week. Expect partly cloudy skies Thursday and Good Friday with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

Areas of patchy frost will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning, so if you have plants outside beginning to bud or bloom that may be vulnerable to the cold, cover them up or bring them inside.

Highs go back in the 60s Saturday, which will be great for folks tailgating at TQL for the FC Cincinnati game and also for folks heading to Heritage Bank Center for the Cincinnati Cyclones game.

Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm - great conditions for Easter Egg Hunting after services!

Warm conditions continue into the following week with rain chances early in the week.

