Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Hit-and-run suspect arrested as victim begins road to recovery

The suspect was released from jail on a $600 bond.
By Courtney King
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man is on his road to recovery after he says someone tried “to completely” run him over.

David Osborne says he was riding his bike home on State Road 56 in Switzerland County on March 12 when he was hit by a vehicle.

“I was just coming from the store and he tried to completely run me over,” says Osborne.

The suspect, according to the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office, is 19-year-old John Hayes.

“He didn’t even come back,” Osborne says. “He didn’t even come back to see if I were alive or dead and that’s scary.”

Investigators searched for the driver for more than two weeks. Then, on March 31, the sheriff’s office says Hayes was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and obstruction of justice.

Osborne says he does not remember much about the crash which still has him shaken up.

“I was screaming in pain and all kinds of stuff,” recalled Osborne.

Osborne was in the hospital for three days and is now going through physical therapy daily.

“He broke my shoulder and broke six ribs, fractured my arm, gave me stitches on my head, but they’re gone now,” Osborne says of the injuries he suffered.

Osborne says he has not been sleeping well since being hit, but he is glad a suspect was caught.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's Office, Deerfield Township Fire, EMS and Ohio State Highway Patrol were...
Ohio state troopers identify woman in fatal Warren County crash
One person is dead in a crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 71 in Warren County,...
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-71 in Warren County after fatal crash
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A death investigation is underway in Covington at the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge north of 3rd...
Police identify man who fell off the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Mack Dorsey
Police ID Mt. Auburn homicide victim

Latest News

Ohio polls will open for early in-person voting on April 4.
New Ohio voter ID law to go into effect Friday: Everything you need to know
A popular restaurant formally located inside the Kinley Hotel has permanently closed its doors,...
Cincinnati restaurant featured in Vogue permanently closes, Business Courier says
The suspect was released from jail on a $600 bond.
Hit-and-run victim begins road to recovery
Tracking storms Wednesday
Thunderstorms likely Wednesday