Man accused of murdering Katelyn Markham posts bail bond

Markham’s former fiancé maintained his innocence for more than a decade and has pleaded not guilty.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - John Carter, the former fiancé of Katelyn Markham and the man accused of killing her, has posted bail, according to court records.

Carter remains at the Butler County Jail as of this writing, according to the jail’s website. It remains unclear when he will be released.

A Butler County Common Pleas judge gave Carter a $1 million bail last week following his arrest on March 22. Carter pleaded not guilty.

Carter posted a surety bond in an unknown amount on Monday, records from the Butler County Jail show. His release conditions include wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

His next scheduled court date is Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Carter faces two counts of murder in connection with Markham’s death. When she disappeared in 2011, the two were engaged. Markham’s remains were found two years later.

John Carter (right) was allegedly the last person to see Katelyn Markham (left) alive and...
John Carter (right) was allegedly the last person to see Katelyn Markham (left) alive and called 911 to report her disappearance.(WXIX)

