Man killed in North College Hill remembered as family man, ‘gentle giant’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Loved ones came together Saturday to remember and honor a man who died in a North College Hill crash.

Fifty-year-old William Dunson was killed on March 31 in a crash that also claimed the life of 31-year-old Springfield Township police officer Tim Unwin.

Officer Unwin was responding to an “officer needs assistance” call when the crash occurred around 12 a.m. on Hamilton Avenue at Centerridge Avenue, according to Springfield Township Chief of Police Rick Bley.

The chief called the crash a “tragic accident.”

Less than two days after Dunson’s death, those who knew the 50-year-old gathered to honor him.

“A gentle giant is what I would call him,” described pastor Stevie Bester, Dunson’s friend. “Just a very serene, humble guy. You wouldn’t even know he was in the room, but the brightest smile you ever saw.”

Bester says he and Dunson were childhood friends and had a brotherly bond.

“He loved the Lord,” Bester said of Dunson. “That was his intent in life was to show God that he was the man that God had created him to be so that he could be purposed in life to do things for people. Loved his family, my goodness.”

