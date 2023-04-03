Middletown Police in search of missing/runaway 14-year-old girl

MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - A teenage girl was reported as missing or a runaway, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

Police are in search of 14-year-old Genelle Patton of Middletown.

Her mother called FOX19 Sunday evening to report that she had not seen her child since Monday, March 28. She stated that Patton was last seen Tuesday at a friend’s house in Middletown, according to a phone call she received from the friend’s mother.

Middletown Police say that she was last seen on or near Erie Avenue wearing a red coat, navy sweat pants and carrying a brown purse.

Patton’s mother said Genelle currently wears her hair in “honey blond/burgundy colored braids,” is black, 5′7″ and weighs 130 pounds.

Police believe that she could still be in the Erie Avenue area.

If you have seen Patton or know her whereabouts, call 911.

