Murder suspect in shooting outside Oakley Target store returns to court Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The murder suspect accused of gunning down a man outside a Target store in Cincinnati will return to court Monday.

Anthony McIntosh, 22, faces a life sentence in prison if he’s convicted in the March 17, 2022 slaying of 24-year-old Alias Phillips.

McIntosh was indicted one year ago this week on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors say McIntosh and Phillips had a “verbal altercation” inside the store before the shooting.

McIntosh walked out of the store, but did not leave the parking lot. He sat inside his vehicle until he saw Phillips walk out of Target.

Then, specifically targeting Phillips, McIntosh fired at him just outside of the front doors of the Target store in broad daylight, according to Hamilton County prosecutors.

He chased after Phillips as he fired several shots, then-Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said at the time.

Phillips, who owns a gun, returned fire in self-defense.

Phillips was shot in the back of the head and later died at the hospital.

“Anthony McIntosh exited a vehicle he was driving and ran towards the victim and two other people firing shots from a semi-automatic handgun. Alias Phillips was hit by this gunfire and died as a result of his injuries. This incident took place in the crowded parking lot of the Target store at 12:46 p.m. in the afternoon,” Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit.

The shooting violated McIntosh’s probation in a 2019 conviction of carrying concealed weapons, court records show.

The Department of Probation issued an “Order to Arrest” McIntosh on March 24, 2022, a copy of it shows.

