New Ohio voter ID law to go into effect Friday: Everything you need to know

Ohio polls will open for early in-person voting on April 4.
Ohio polls will open for early in-person voting on April 4.(Pexels.com)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohioans will soon get to experience the Buckeye state’s new voter ID laws as polls prepare to open for the 2023 Primary/Special Election.

The new law, which was formerly known as House Bill 458, will require Ohio voters to use a photo ID card for all elections in-person. It also modified mail-in and early in-person voting policies.

H.B. 458 was introduced by Thomas Hall (R-Madison Township) in the 134th General Assembly and is an act intended to eliminate voter fraud.

The bill was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine Jan. 6, 2023, and will go into effect Friday, April 7.

“I believe with the enactment of the new election integrity provisions in House Bill 458, this matter should be settled, and I do not expect to see any further statutory changes to Ohio voting procedures while I am Governor,” DeWine wrote in a press release.

RELATED: “New photo ID law intended to limit voter fraud may impact Ohio veterans, others”

New requirements for in-person voting

In order to vote, Ohioans must have a valid photo ID, which includes a person’s name, photograph and an expiration date that has not passed. It does not need to have a person’s current address on it.

  • An Ohio driver’s license
  • A state ID
  • An interim ID form issued by the registrar of motor vehicles or a deputy registrar
  • A U.S. passport or passport card
  • A U.S. military ID card, an Ohio National Guard ID card or a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs card

Unacceptable IDs include a social security card, a birth certificate, a utility bill, a bank statement, a driver’s license from another state and other government documents.

In addition, Ohioans 17 years and older can receive a free state ID card when they present acceptable documents to a deputy registrar license agency.

Policies for mail-in voting & absentee ballots

Voters must send a request or application to their county board of elections, and they have two ways they can do this:

  1. Print a ballot request and mail it to the county’s board of elections
  2. Call the county’s board of elections and have them mail an application mailed to a home address

The soon-to-be law shortens the deadline for mail-in voters to submit their application at least seven days before Election Day in November.

The mail-in voting deadline for the May election is April 25.

To vote by mail, people will need to prove a photo ID, driver’s license or the last four digits of their social security number.

Voters can track their absentee ballots through this website.

2023 Primary/Special Election Important Dates

  • Military & overseas absentee voting began March 17
  • The deadline to register to vote is April 3
  • Early in-person voting begins April 4 and includes the Saturday and Sunday before Election Day
  • Absentee ballot applications must be received by a person’s board of elections by 8:30 p.m. April 25
  • Absentee voting begins April 4 and ends May 1
  • Absentee ballots must be received by a person’s board of elections by 7:30 p.m. May 2
  • Election Day is May 2. Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Early-in-person voting hours for April

  • April 4-7: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • April 10-14: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • April 17-21: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • April 24: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • April 25: 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • April 26-28: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • April 29: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • April 30: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Upcoming 2023 election dates

  • May 2, 2023: Primary/Special Election
  • Aug. 8, 2023: Special Election
  • Nov. 7, 2023: General Election

For more information on Ohio voting, visit Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

