Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Oxford police charge high school student for making terroristic threats online

Oxford police say the student is now facing felony charges for making terroristic threats.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Talawanda High School student was arrested Monday after making an “inappropriate and threatening” social media post, according to the school district.

While the post was initially made “some time ago,” administrators were made aware of it during Spring Break when it was reshared and reported by students, Talawanda school district explained.

Oxford police say the student is now facing felony charges for making terroristic threats.

It is unknown what the post said exactly, but district officials confirmed that the situation has been resolved and that all students and staff are safe.

“’See Something, Say Something,’ is an important part of our lives inside and outside of the school day as well as our school facilities. Talawanda School District is very proud and grateful that students in the district are relying and acting on the safety training they have received,” Talawanda officials wrote Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's Office, Deerfield Township Fire, EMS and Ohio State Highway Patrol were...
Ohio state troopers identify woman in fatal Warren County crash
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
One person is dead in a crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 71 in Warren County,...
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-71 in Warren County after fatal crash
A death investigation is underway in Covington at the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge north of 3rd...
Police identify man who fell off the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Mack Dorsey
Police ID Mt. Auburn homicide victim

Latest News

Springfield Township Police announced Friday morning that Officer Tim Unwin was killed in a...
Public visitation, funeral procession route announced for fallen officer
The single-vehicle crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Winton Road, according to police.
2 people dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Greenhills
Khora's dining room in Downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Cincinnati restaurant featured in Vogue permanently closes, Business Courier says
Ohio polls will open for early in-person voting on April 4.
New Ohio voter ID law to go into effect Friday: Everything you need to know