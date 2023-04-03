Oxford police charge high school student for making terroristic threats online

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Talawanda High School student was arrested Monday after making an “inappropriate and threatening” social media post, according to the school district.

While the post was initially made “some time ago,” administrators were made aware of it during Spring Break when it was reshared and reported by students, Talawanda school district explained.

Oxford police say the student is now facing felony charges for making terroristic threats.

It is unknown what the post said exactly, but district officials confirmed that the situation has been resolved and that all students and staff are safe.

“’See Something, Say Something,’ is an important part of our lives inside and outside of the school day as well as our school facilities. Talawanda School District is very proud and grateful that students in the district are relying and acting on the safety training they have received,” Talawanda officials wrote Monday.

