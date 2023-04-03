Contests
Public visitation, funeral procession route announced for fallen officer

Springfield Township Police announced Friday morning that Officer Tim Unwin was killed in a...
Springfield Township Police announced Friday morning that Officer Tim Unwin was killed in a double-fatal crash involving a police cruiser.(Provided by Springfield Township Police)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two public services will be held this week before a Springfield Township officer is laid to rest.

A public visitation for Officer Tim Unwin will be held Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Home at 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Springfield Township Chief of Police Rick Bley announced Monday.

During the public visitation for Unwin, there will also be a tribute to 50-year-old William Dunson.

Unwin and Dunson both died on March 31 in a crash on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill.

While they were complete strangers in life, their families have offered condolences and support to one another, Chief Bley said.

Officer Tim Unwin, 31, (left) and 50-year-old William Dunson (right) died early Friday in what...
Officer Tim Unwin, 31, (left) and 50-year-old William Dunson (right) died early Friday in what Springfield Township Chief of Police Rick Bley called a "tragic accident."(Springfield Township Police/Terrell Jackson)

On April 6, starting at 10 a.m., a public funeral service for officer Unwin will take place at Spring Grove Funeral Home.

[Man killed in North College Hill crash remembered as family man, ‘gentle giant’]

The funeral procession will start an hour later. Below is the funeral procession route:

Chief Bley said his department would release the visitation and funeral arrangements for Dunson if his family would like them to do so.

A fundraiser has been created to help Dunson’s family with funeral expenses and other unexpected costs.

Click here to donate.

