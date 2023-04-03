Warm and wet weather for a few days

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will exit the Tri-State by 1pm today. We will see clearing skies with temperatures getting near 70 this afternoon. That is well above the normal high of 61. Tonight will be dry and mild. Low 53.

There will be a few thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. These storms are not expected to be severe. It will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. It will be warm, wet and windy with strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat.

We will see clearing skies Thursday with cooler weather. The holiday weekend looks picture perfect with lots of sunshine and warmer weather each day. Easter Sunday will be dry with a high of 70. Rain returns Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.