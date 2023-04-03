Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Warm and wet weather for a few days

By Ashley Smith
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will exit the Tri-State by 1pm today. We will see clearing skies with temperatures getting near 70 this afternoon. That is well above the normal high of 61. Tonight will be dry and mild. Low 53.

There will be a few thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. These storms are not expected to be severe. It will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. It will be warm, wet and windy with strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat.

We will see clearing skies Thursday with cooler weather. The holiday weekend looks picture perfect with lots of sunshine and warmer weather each day. Easter Sunday will be dry with a high of 70. Rain returns Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 71 in Warren County,...
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-71 in Warren County after fatal crash
Warren County Sheriff's Office, Deerfield Township Fire, EMS and Ohio State Highway Patrol were...
Ohio state troopers identify woman in fatal Warren County crash
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Mack Dorsey
Police ID Mt. Auburn homicide victim
Northbound Interstate 71 was shut down for about six hours Sunday in Clinton County.
NB I-71 reopens in Clinton County after semi pulled from creek

Latest News

Tracking storms Wednesday
Thunderstorms likely Wednesday
Frank Marzullo
Few Showers Monday Morning, Warming Up This Week
Monday First Alert Forecast Video Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Some unsettled weather for the first half of the week before tranquil conditions to end the...
Few Monday morning showers ahead of midweek storms