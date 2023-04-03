Contests
WATCH: Dash-cam video shows police chase that ended in crash

Police recover drugs, cash and a gun from a car they say fled an attempted traffic stop in...
By Ken Brown
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dash-cam video has now been released in the Middletown police chase that ended with the suspect crashing.

FOX19 NOW Ken’s Brown breaks down the video from the mid-March chase.

A 22-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the crash.
Police say, Christopher Spicer, 22, of Middletown, is facing charges of vehicular assault, drug abuse, aggravated trafficking in drugs, having weapons under disability, fleeing or eluding, driving under suspension, obedience to traffic control devices, fictitious license plates and reckless operation.

