1 hospitalized in Symmes Twp motorcycle crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was taken to Bethesda North Hospital from a motorcycle crash in Symmes Township early Tuesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The person’s condition was not immediately available.

The crash involved the motorcycle and a car just before 6:30 a.m. on Loveland Madeira Road near the Interstate 275 overpass, dispatchers confirm.

An off-duty officer with Indian Hill Rangers reported one male was injured, dispatchers say.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

