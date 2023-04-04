1 hospitalized in Symmes Twp motorcycle crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was taken to Bethesda North Hospital from a motorcycle crash in Symmes Township early Tuesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The person’s condition was not immediately available.
The crash involved the motorcycle and a car just before 6:30 a.m. on Loveland Madeira Road near the Interstate 275 overpass, dispatchers confirm.
An off-duty officer with Indian Hill Rangers reported one male was injured, dispatchers say.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.