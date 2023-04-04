Contests
1 hospitalized in Symmes Twp motorcycle crash

One person was taken to Bethesda North Hospital from a motorcycle crash in Symmes Township...
One person was taken to Bethesda North Hospital from a motorcycle crash in Symmes Township early Tuesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was taken to Bethesda North Hospital from a motorcycle crash in Symmes Township early Tuesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The person’s condition was not immediately available.

The crash involved the motorcycle and a car just before 6:30 a.m. on Loveland Madeira Road near the Interstate 275 overpass, dispatchers confirm.

An off-duty officer with Indian Hill Rangers reported one male was injured, dispatchers say.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

