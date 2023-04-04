Contests
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s blooms are bursting

By Jason Maxwell
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the sure signs of spring is the blooming of 100,000 tulips at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

“Zoo Blooms” also features more than a million daffodils, hyacinths, flowering trees and shrubs.

There is no additional charge to see the blooms - it’s included in the price of admission.

FOX19 NOW’s photojournalist Jason Maxwell has a look the spectacular display.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

