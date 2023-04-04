Former Deer Park softball coach pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former high school softball coach pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition on March 27, according to a plea agreement.

Andrew Geesner, 36, was arrested Jan. 24 on five counts of sexual battery for allegedly having sexual relations with a minor on the Deer Park High School softball team, an initial filing said.

The charges were dropped when Geesner pleaded guilty to the gross sexual imposition charge.

According to court documents, the interactions between Geesner and the player occurred multiple times in June and December 2022.

He will be sentenced on April 26 in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

Andrew Geesner is accused of having sexual relations with one of the Deer Park High School softball players while he was a coach. (Hamilton County Justice Center)

