Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Former Deer Park softball coach pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition, court docs say

The Deer Park High School softball coach was indicted on 5 counts of sexual battery.
The Deer Park High School softball coach was indicted on 5 counts of sexual battery.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former high school softball coach pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition on March 27, according to a plea agreement.

Andrew Geesner, 36, was arrested Jan. 24 on five counts of sexual battery for allegedly having sexual relations with a minor on the Deer Park High School softball team, an initial filing said.

The charges were dropped when Geesner pleaded guilty to the gross sexual imposition charge.

According to court documents, the interactions between Geesner and the player occurred multiple times in June and December 2022.

He will be sentenced on April 26 in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

Andrew Geesner is accused of having sexual relations with one of the Deer Park High School...
Andrew Geesner is accused of having sexual relations with one of the Deer Park High School softball players while he was a coach.(Hamilton County Justice Center)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Covington at the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge north of 3rd...
Police identify man who fell off Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Warren County Sheriff's Office, Deerfield Township Fire, EMS and Ohio State Highway Patrol were...
Ohio state troopers identify woman in fatal Warren County crash
The single-vehicle crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Winton Road, according to police.
2 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Greenhills
Khora's dining room in Downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Cincinnati restaurant featured in Vogue permanently closes, Business Courier says
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

A driver was ejected from a semi truck on Tuesday after crashing into a wooded area, Fort...
Madison Pike partially shut down after semi drives into woods, police say
A driver was ejected from a semi truck on Tuesday after crashing into a wooded area, Fort...
Semi Truck Crash on Madison Pike/Kyles Lane
A man died and a woman was injured following a head-on crash in Lawrenceburg Monday morning.
Man dies after head-on collision in Lawrenceburg
Cleveland police make arrest in officer impersonation robberies