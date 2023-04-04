Death investigation underway in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male Monday in Liberty Township, sheriff’s officials say.

It was initially reported around 4:30 p.m. as a person possibly struck by a vehicle in the 4800 block of Beaver Court, dispatchers say. It was then updated to a report of a Jeep falling on someone.

Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer told FOX19 NOW Monday night this appears to be accidental.

However, on Tuesday, investigators believe this is now looking like a suicide, according to Captain Morgan Dallman

“Initially, it appeared accidental, but it appears he may have intentionally had the vehicle roll over himself in the driveway,” Dallman said.

FOX19 NOW will continue to follow this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.