Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Death investigation underway in Liberty Township

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male Monday in Liberty...
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male Monday in Liberty Township, sheriff’s officials say.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Chancelor Winn
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male Monday in Liberty Township, sheriff’s officials say.

It was initially reported around 4:30 p.m. as a person possibly struck by a vehicle in the 4800 block of Beaver Court, dispatchers say. It was then updated to a report of a Jeep falling on someone.

Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer told FOX19 NOW Monday night this appears to be accidental.

However, on Tuesday, investigators believe this is now looking like a suicide, according to Captain Morgan Dallman

“Initially, it appeared accidental, but it appears he may have intentionally had the vehicle roll over himself in the driveway,” Dallman said.

FOX19 NOW will continue to follow this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Covington at the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge north of 3rd...
Police identify man who fell off Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Warren County Sheriff's Office, Deerfield Township Fire, EMS and Ohio State Highway Patrol were...
Ohio state troopers identify woman in fatal Warren County crash
The single-vehicle crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Winton Road, according to police.
2 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Greenhills
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A 13-year-old boy remains in critical condition Monday after he was found shot in his upper...
13-year-old found shot, critically hurt in West Price Hill, police say

Latest News

John Carter will be back in court today after posting bail on Monday
John Carter will be back in court today after posting bail on Monday
John Carter appears for arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday, March 27,...
Katelyn Markham case: $1M bond posted for murder suspect
One person was taken to Bethesda North Hospital from a motorcycle crash in Symmes Township...
1 hospitalized in Symmes Twp motorcycle crash
It will be unseasonably warm Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.
High near 80 Tuesday ahead of enhanced risk for severe weather