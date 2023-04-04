Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Finland set to join NATO, in blow to Putin

An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, April 3, 2023.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) - Finland is set to officially become a member of NATO later on Tuesday and take its place among the ranks of the world’s biggest security alliance.

Neighboring Russia has already warned that it will bolster its defenses near their joint border if NATO deploys any additional troops or equipment to what will be its 31st member country.

Finland’s blue and white flag is scheduled to be raised among those of its partners outside NATO’s Brussels headquarters. Finland’s president, foreign and defense ministers will take part.

The ceremony falls on NATO’s very own birthday, the 74th anniversary of the signing of its founding Washington Treaty on April 4, 1949. It also coincides with a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers.

Turkey became the last NATO member country to ratify Finland’s membership protocol on Thursday. It will hand over the document officially enshrining that decision to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken before the ceremony.

Finland will then give Blinken its own final texts, officializing its membership.

Alarmed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Finland applied to join NATO in May 2022, setting aside years of military nonalignment to seek protection under the organization’s security umbrella. Neighboring Sweden also applied, but its accession process may take a few months longer.

Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer (832-mile) border with Russia, so its entry will more than double the size of NATO’s border with Russia. The move is a strategic and political blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long complained about NATO’s expansion toward Russia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Covington at the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge north of 3rd...
Police identify man who fell off Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Warren County Sheriff's Office, Deerfield Township Fire, EMS and Ohio State Highway Patrol were...
Ohio state troopers identify woman in fatal Warren County crash
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
The single-vehicle crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Winton Road, according to police.
2 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Greenhills
A 13-year-old boy remains in critical condition Monday after he was found shot in his upper...
13-year-old found shot, critically hurt in West Price Hill, police say

Latest News

Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges
Trump to become 1st former or sitting president to be criminally charged
It will be unseasonably warm Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.
High near 80 Tuesday ahead of enhanced risk for severe weather
John Carter appears for arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday, March 27,...
Man charged with murdering Katelyn Markham posts bond