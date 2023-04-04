High near 80 Tuesday ahead of enhanced risk for severe weather

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A sprinkle is possible early Tuesday morning, but we face a better chance for isolated thunderstorms late morning and mid-day, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Temperatures are in the upper 50s now across the Tri-State.

It will be unseasonably warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and even a rise in some humidity.

Any rain chance will exit the FOX19 NOW viewing area by 2 p.m., so if you are headed for Great American Ball Park for the game later, it will be perfect for a ball game.

The low Tuesday night will only fall to 67 degrees.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day.

It will be warm, wet and windy with strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon and evening.

The window for storms will be mainly 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Tri-State is under an ELEVATED RISK for severe weather.

Damaging winds will be the biggest threat but the FOX19 NOW Weather Team says we cannot rule out a brief, weak, short-duration tornado threat.

The sky will clear Thursday with cooler weather arriving.

The Easter holiday weekend looks picture perfect with lots of sunshine and warmer weather each day, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

The weather will be great for FC Cincinnati’s match Saturday evening and Easter Sunday will be dry with a high of 70.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says rain will return on Monday.

