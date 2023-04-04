Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

High near 80 Tuesday ahead of enhanced risk for severe weather

Tuesday First Alert Forecast
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A sprinkle is possible early Tuesday morning, but we face a better chance for isolated thunderstorms late morning and mid-day, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Temperatures are in the upper 50s now across the Tri-State.

It will be unseasonably warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and even a rise in some humidity.

Any rain chance will exit the FOX19 NOW viewing area by 2 p.m., so if you are headed for Great American Ball Park for the game later, it will be perfect for a ball game.

The low Tuesday night will only fall to 67 degrees.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day.

It will be warm, wet and windy with strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon and evening.

The window for storms will be mainly 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Tri-State is under an ELEVATED RISK for severe weather.

Damaging winds will be the biggest threat but the FOX19 NOW Weather Team says we cannot rule out a brief, weak, short-duration tornado threat.

Be sure to stay aware of weather conditions and storm threats in your area by watching FOX19 NOW and downloading our free weather app.

Download our free weather app here:
Download our free weather app here:(WXIX)

The sky will clear Thursday with cooler weather arriving.

The Easter holiday weekend looks picture perfect with lots of sunshine and warmer weather each day, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

The weather will be great for FC Cincinnati’s match Saturday evening and Easter Sunday will be dry with a high of 70.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says rain will return on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Covington at the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge north of 3rd...
Police identify man who fell off Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Warren County Sheriff's Office, Deerfield Township Fire, EMS and Ohio State Highway Patrol were...
Ohio state troopers identify woman in fatal Warren County crash
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
The single-vehicle crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Winton Road, according to police.
2 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Greenhills
A 13-year-old boy remains in critical condition Monday after he was found shot in his upper...
13-year-old found shot, critically hurt in West Price Hill, police say

Latest News

John Carter appears for arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday, March 27,...
Man charged with murdering Katelyn Markham posts bond
Video Forecast Update For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Supporters fuming after vandals target new NKY disc golf course for 3rd time
Supporters fuming after vandals target new NKY disc golf course for 3rd time
Police looking for thieves who stole high-end purses from Montgomery store
Police looking for thieves who stole high-end purses from Montgomery store