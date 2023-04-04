Contests
Hospital employee steals 79-year-old woman’s credit card, court documents say

Charlene Evans, 44, was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing credit cards from two patients...
Charlene Evans, 44, was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing credit cards from two patients at Jewish Hospital and then using them.(Hamilton County Inmate List)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A hospital employee was arrested Monday after stealing and using credit cards from two women in early March, court documents state.

According to an affidavit, 44-year-old Charlene Evans is accused of using the credit cards at a Shell Gas Station and a CVS Pharmacy without the victims’ knowledge.

One of the victims, a 79-year-old woman, was a patient at Jewish Hospital, the affidavit said.

Court documents say Evans was working at the hospital on Galbraith Road when the crime was committed.

It is unknown what her position was at the hospital.

Evans was arraigned in Hamilton County Municipal Criminal Traffic Court Tuesday morning where she is facing two counts of misusing credit cards and one count of theft.

FOX19 reached out to Jewish Hospital for comment but has not heard back yet.

