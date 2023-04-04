Hospital employee steals 79-year-old woman’s credit card, court documents say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A hospital employee was arrested Monday after stealing and using credit cards from two women in early March, court documents state.

According to an affidavit, 44-year-old Charlene Evans is accused of using the credit cards at a Shell Gas Station and a CVS Pharmacy without the victims’ knowledge.

One of the victims, a 79-year-old woman, was a patient at Jewish Hospital, the affidavit said.

Court documents say Evans was working at the hospital on Galbraith Road when the crime was committed.

It is unknown what her position was at the hospital.

Evans was arraigned in Hamilton County Municipal Criminal Traffic Court Tuesday morning where she is facing two counts of misusing credit cards and one count of theft.

FOX19 reached out to Jewish Hospital for comment but has not heard back yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.