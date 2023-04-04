Interim Cincinnati Fire Chief working on culture change within department

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters have been working on changing the culture within the workplace as staffing issues become more prevalent within an already struggling department.

A law and public safety meeting was held on Tuesday where the primary focus was on rebuilding relationships with female firefighters - relationships City Manager Sheryl Long says were already strained under past leadership.

There have been accusations of women being treated unfairly swirling around the department ever since former Chief Michael Washington was fired.

In order to right the ship, Long has placed Steven Breitfelder in the role of Interim Chief with hopes that the man with a background in Human Resources can provide some stability.

“I’m very happy. This situation, it’s unfortunate, however, we need somebody that I believe that the firemen and women trust,” Long said.

Part of restoring the trust that has been lost in resolving the issues female firefighters have raised about being treated unfairly. Breitfelder says he already has a meeting lined up with Women Helping Women and an internal organization.

“[W]e have a women ERG, employee resource group, and continue to work with them,” the interim chief said. “I worked closely with them when I was in HR and I look forward to regenerating that working relationship.”

While Washington has brought on the Finney Law Firm and is considering a possible lawsuit, the city is on a mission to find a new chief, saying they will hire a third-party firm to try and find a replacement for the former Chief.

“The City of Cincinnati Fire Department deserves the best,” Long said. “I don’t know who is going to apply but we are going to do a national search to make sure that we seek the best.”

Breitfelder has been with the Cincinnati Fire Department for more than three decades now.

