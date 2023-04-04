Contests
Joey Votto makes wild revelation during Reds-Cubs game

Hmmmmm.
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) smiles while preparing to take an at bat during...
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) smiles while preparing to take an at bat during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reds first baseman Joey Votto is, as of this writing, sitting on a couch in Lousiville, having started the season in the minor leagues after off-season shoulder surgery.

He might not be welcome back in Cincinnati after Monday night, when he revealed he’s never had Skyline Chili.

Here’s Joey, asked about goetta, Cincinnati’s second-most beloved regional dish.

Votto is fielding questions on Twitter during the Reds-Cubs game. Check out his replies here.

Some other highlights below... and we’ll keep updating as more spicy ones come in.

