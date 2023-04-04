Joey Votto makes wild revelation during Reds-Cubs game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reds first baseman Joey Votto is, as of this writing, sitting on a couch in Lousiville, having started the season in the minor leagues after off-season shoulder surgery.
He might not be welcome back in Cincinnati after Monday night, when he revealed he’s never had Skyline Chili.
Here’s Joey, asked about goetta, Cincinnati’s second-most beloved regional dish.
Votto is fielding questions on Twitter during the Reds-Cubs game. Check out his replies here.
Some other highlights below... and we’ll keep updating as more spicy ones come in.
