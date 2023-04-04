Joey Votto makes wild revelation during Reds-Cubs game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reds first baseman Joey Votto is, as of this writing, sitting on a couch in Lousiville, having started the season in the minor leagues after off-season shoulder surgery.

He might not be welcome back in Cincinnati after Monday night, when he revealed he’s never had Skyline Chili.

never.... gulp.... had it 😐 SORRY — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) April 3, 2023

Here’s Joey, asked about goetta, Cincinnati’s second-most beloved regional dish.

I love that song he did with Usher, Without You. — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) April 3, 2023

Votto is fielding questions on Twitter during the Reds-Cubs game. Check out his replies here.

Some other highlights below... and we’ll keep updating as more spicy ones come in.

Alright, Reds fans, chilling on the couch in Louisville (day off, just drove up last night after the Nashville series) listening to the game on REDS ARE ON THE RADIO (700 WLW)! Hit me with any questions about the game for the next few innings while we listen. — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) April 3, 2023

I love the pitch clock. The game length was getting out of hand. In my short experience with the pitch clock, it forces the pitcher/batter interaction to move with more rhythm. (Am I replying correctly? Is this how I should be replying, or is there another format for Q&A's?) — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) April 3, 2023

I have thought a lot about this. The game has a ton of potential internationally. This is a pipedream, but I would love a post-World Series International series. The WS champs versus a world team. We should do it in a different city/country each year. Just a thought. — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) April 4, 2023

depends on when the 👽 arrive — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) April 4, 2023

Knuckle ball, rise ball, spit ball, knuckle puck. — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) April 4, 2023

the people, the Reds youth academy, my fishing hole — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) April 3, 2023

i really like La Cantina — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) April 3, 2023

Billings — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) April 3, 2023

Pioneer league championship game. No-hitter for the dub, amazing — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) April 3, 2023

seen her already, you kept me like a secret but i kept you like an oath 🎶 — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) April 3, 2023

Shooting Guard — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) April 3, 2023

IF one is a CD fan, one does not have a favorite. Sorry, favourite. — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) April 3, 2023

Scott Rolen! — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) April 3, 2023

