Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Police: At least 1 shot near Woodward High School

(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple first responders are outside Woodward High School in Bond Hill Tuesday afternoon.

Police at the scene confirm there was a shooting off school property.

Officers say at least one person was hit. No word on their condition.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Covington at the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge north of 3rd...
Police identify man who fell off Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
The single-vehicle crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Winton Road, according to police.
2 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Greenhills
Khora's dining room in Downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Cincinnati restaurant featured in Vogue permanently closes, Business Courier says
Warren County Sheriff's Office, Deerfield Township Fire, EMS and Ohio State Highway Patrol were...
Ohio state troopers identify woman in fatal Warren County crash
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

A driver was ejected from a semi truck on Tuesday after crashing into a wooded area, Fort...
Madison Pike partially shut down after semi drives into woods, police say
A driver was ejected from a semi truck on Tuesday after crashing into a wooded area, Fort...
Semi Truck Crash on Madison Pike/Kyles Lane
A man died and a woman was injured following a head-on crash in Lawrenceburg Monday morning.
Man dies after head-on collision in Lawrenceburg
The Deer Park High School softball coach was indicted on 5 counts of sexual battery.
Former Deer Park softball coach pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition, court docs say