Police: At least 1 shot near Woodward High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple first responders are outside Woodward High School in Bond Hill Tuesday afternoon.

Police at the scene confirm there was a shooting off school property.

Officers say at least one person was hit. No word on their condition.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information surfaces.

