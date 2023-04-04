Madison Pike partially shut down after semi drives into woods, police say

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - Madison Pike will be down to one lane for several hours after a semi-truck drove into the woods nearby, according to Fort Wright Police Chief Ed Butler.

The semi was traveling east on Kyles Lane when the driver realized he was not able to brake and drove across Madison Pike into a guardrail, the chief says.

Witnesses told police they knew something was wrong when the driver began to lay on the horn “to warn drivers.”

The driver was ejected from the semi and has serious injuries, Chief Butler says. However, he did not crash into other vehicles.

It is unknown how long Madison Pike will be affected by the clean-up of the crash.

FOX19 will update this story.

Autoplay Caption

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.