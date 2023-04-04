Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Madison Pike partially shut down after semi drives into woods, police say

A driver was ejected from a semi truck on Tuesday after crashing into a wooded area, Fort...
A driver was ejected from a semi truck on Tuesday after crashing into a wooded area, Fort Wright police said.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - Madison Pike will be down to one lane for several hours after a semi-truck drove into the woods nearby, according to Fort Wright Police Chief Ed Butler.

The semi was traveling east on Kyles Lane when the driver realized he was not able to brake and drove across Madison Pike into a guardrail, the chief says.

Witnesses told police they knew something was wrong when the driver began to lay on the horn “to warn drivers.”

The driver was ejected from the semi and has serious injuries, Chief Butler says. However, he did not crash into other vehicles.

It is unknown how long Madison Pike will be affected by the clean-up of the crash.

FOX19 will update this story.

Caption

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Covington at the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge north of 3rd...
Police identify man who fell off Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Warren County Sheriff's Office, Deerfield Township Fire, EMS and Ohio State Highway Patrol were...
Ohio state troopers identify woman in fatal Warren County crash
The single-vehicle crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Winton Road, according to police.
2 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Greenhills
Khora's dining room in Downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Cincinnati restaurant featured in Vogue permanently closes, Business Courier says
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

A driver was ejected from a semi truck on Tuesday after crashing into a wooded area, Fort...
Semi Truck Crash on Madison Pike/Kyles Lane
A man died and a woman was injured following a head-on crash in Lawrenceburg Monday morning.
Man dies after head-on collision in Lawrenceburg
The Deer Park High School softball coach was indicted on 5 counts of sexual battery.
Former Deer Park softball coach pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition, court docs say
Cleveland police make arrest in officer impersonation robberies