Man dies after head-on collision in Lawrenceburg

A man died and a woman was injured following a head-on crash in Lawrenceburg Monday morning.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man died and a woman was injured following a head-on crash in Lawrenceburg Monday morning.

Lawrenceburg police officers arrived at the 1200 block of W. Eads Parkway in the area of US Bank around 10 a.m. to find two vehicles involved in a collision.

Lawrenceburg Chief of Police David Schneider says the driver of a Kia Rio, Robert Melrose of Aurora, appeared to be in medical distress and was taken to St. Elizabeth Dearborn to be treated.

Chief Schneider says they were later informed that Melrose succumbed to his injuries.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that Melrose appeared to lose control of his car and it drifted left of the center due to a medical issue however, autopsy results are pending.

The driver of the second vehicle, Sharon Eckstein of Aurora, was treated for minor injuries at St. Elizabeth Dearborn, police say

