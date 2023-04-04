Mothers who’ve lost their children to gun violence appeal for help

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several mothers who lost their children to gun violence want more attention on the cases and more officers working to find the people who murdered their loved ones.

Although many years have passed, they told Cincinnati’s Public Safety and Governance Committee Tuesday that they won’t stop fighting for justice.

“This is my son. He is not from the streets. He didn’t come from the streets,” Suliman Mutakallim said.

Mutakallim said her son was shot and killed during a robbery in South Cummingsville in 2015 while the Navy veteran was simply trying to make his way home.

Several others who lost their sons to gun violence also addressed the committee including Shavannah Oglesby whose son Gannon Hillmon was shot and killed in June 2019.

“He was shot through a window in our home as we slept. My son didn’t have any criminal history and worked every day as a forklift operator at Kroger. It’s unsolved. All I hear is, it wasn’t meant for him. Who was it meant for? It shouldn’t be meant for anybody,” Oglesby said.

All of those grieving at the safety committee meeting were calling for the same thing - for the city to do more to help solve the cold cases that are stacking up.

They also expressed frustration after learning about a shortage of Cincinnati police officers.

“And to hear that the department is even considering pulling investigators to put them back on the streets because the numbers are down for police officers, it’s not good,” said Nicole Lee, whose son was killed in 2019.

Last month, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge did address staffing issues saying the department is working to hire more recruits to fill the gaps predicted in the near future.

Councilman Scotty Johnson also addressed the mothers during the meeting to let them know their cases are not forgotten.

“I don’t ever want it to come across that we don’t see you. That we don’t hear you because we do. Any and everything that we can do to make sure that these cold cases and homicides stop. I know everybody is short, but whatever we can do to make sure we get to the bottom of this and solve these cold cases. We are going to try everything we can,” Johnson said.

The councilman said they will work to solve the cases but nothing was discussed about what would be done.

However, the Cincinnati Victim’s Advocate is planning to hold their seventh annual homicide memorial on April 23.

