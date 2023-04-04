Contests
Motorcyclist critically hurt in West Chester crash

The crash happened on Cincinnati Dayton Road Monday night.
The scene of a crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured Monday night on Cincinnati...
The scene of a crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured Monday night on Cincinnati Dayton Road in West Chester.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in West Chester Monday night.

The southbound lanes of Cincinnati Dayton Road remain closed at Fountains Boulevard as of this writing.

The crash involving the motorcycle and another vehicle happened sometime after 8 p.m.

EMS transported the motorcyclist to an unnamed hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a West Chester Township spokesperson.

The other vehicle is still at the scene. Its front windshield is shattered.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

