Motorcyclist critically hurt in West Chester crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in West Chester Monday night.

The southbound lanes of Cincinnati Dayton Road remain closed at Fountains Boulevard as of this writing.

BREAKING: motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries following a crash. Cin-Day Rd. & Fountains Blvd. In West Chester is closed @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/w7Kg5RbqNa — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) April 4, 2023

The crash involving the motorcycle and another vehicle happened sometime after 8 p.m.

EMS transported the motorcyclist to an unnamed hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a West Chester Township spokesperson.

The other vehicle is still at the scene. Its front windshield is shattered.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

