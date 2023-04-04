Motorcyclist critically hurt in West Chester crash
The crash happened on Cincinnati Dayton Road Monday night.
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in West Chester Monday night.
The southbound lanes of Cincinnati Dayton Road remain closed at Fountains Boulevard as of this writing.
The crash involving the motorcycle and another vehicle happened sometime after 8 p.m.
EMS transported the motorcyclist to an unnamed hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a West Chester Township spokesperson.
The other vehicle is still at the scene. Its front windshield is shattered.
We will update this story as more information surfaces.
