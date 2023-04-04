Contests
2 students shot waiting for bus outside Woodward High School

The students were hit by a drive-by shooter, according to a CPS spokesperson.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a drive-by shooting outside Woodward High School in Bond Hill Tuesday afternoon.

Police at the scene confirmed there was a shooting off school property at Reading Road and East Seymour Avenue shortly before 4 p.m.

Officers located two victims, ages 16 and 17, both Woodward students.

One is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the other is at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. They are both described as stable.

“The investigation is still preliminary at this time,” said Lt. Jonathan Cunningham. “What we do know is school was in dismissal, the students were outside at the intersection, where an unknown person shot at them, resulting in two individuals being shot.”

A CPS spokesperson offered the following statement Tuesday evening:

“This afternoon, two Woodward Career Technical High School students were shot at a bus stop near the school by what appears to be a drive-by shooter shortly after dismissal. CPS’ security team immediately responded to safely move students back into the school building. EMS responded and transported the students to the hospital. CPS will support CPD in its investigation. All after-school activities have been canceled. As a precaution, there will be additional security and counselors at Woodward Wednesday, April 5, 2023 to provide continued support for families.”

Police are looking for a maroon four-door car that fled the shooting.

Authorities are at a separate scene nearby, where a car crashed into a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Elbrook Avenue near Meadow Ridge Lane. An officer at the scene said he could “neither confirm nor deny” the scenes are related.

A 17-year-old was also shot near Woodward in February.

