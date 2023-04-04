Police looking for thieves who stole high-end purses from Montgomery store

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - A small business owner in Montgomery says thieves have targeted her business twice in the last month, and the latest incident last Friday was caught on camera.

The owner of Your World Consignment Boutique, who spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity, is on edge. She says she’s out $1,500 in merchandise following the alleged thefts.

“When someone comes and does something like that to you, it hurts you. It cuts you,” she said. “It’s like, this place is my second home. It’s my baby.”

She’s owned the business on Cooper Road for four years. She says the store is still recovering from the pandemic.

“I’m still trying to get on my feet,” she said.

The first alleged theft happened on March 9, when suspects took two Louis Vuitton purses, according to police reports. On Friday, police say suspects took a Dior purse.

“Happened so smooth,” the business owner said. “Came, bought a wine opener for, like, $15, and left. So, I had no clue it happened to me until like 10 minutes later after everyone left. I was looking at my shelves and was like, what happened to my bag?”

The woman says she was the only one working when she says it happened on Friday. Now she feels as if she’s to blame.

“I feel violated,” she said, “because I feel like I can’t necessarily trust anymore. I immediately have to be on alert. And I hate that.”

Now the business owner is investing thousands of dollars into signs and security tags for her merchandise, all the while trying to figure out a way to cover the cost of the stolen items.

“Everything in here is consignments, which means it doesn’t belong to me,” she said. “It’s not like I’m a corporation. I can’t write it off. I have to pay the person for the bags. It’s a lot of money for me as a small business.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Montgomery PD.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.