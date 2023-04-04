Contests
Train derails on Cincinnati Eastern line in Brown County

A train derailment in Brown County
A train derailment in Brown County(Annie Brown/Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARDINIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A train carrying gravel derailed Tuesday afternoon on Corboy Road in Sardinia, according to Brown County Dispatch.

There were no injuries or hazardous materials spilled, but the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

The train is on the Cincinnati Eastern Railroad Line.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

