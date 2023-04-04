Train derails on Cincinnati Eastern line in Brown County

SARDINIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A train carrying gravel derailed Tuesday afternoon on Corboy Road in Sardinia, according to Brown County Dispatch.

There were no injuries or hazardous materials spilled, but the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

The train is on the Cincinnati Eastern Railroad Line.

