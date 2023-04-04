Contests
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day

By Ashley Smith
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is ending now across the Tri-State giving way to dry weather this afternoon. We will also see more sunshine which will allow our temperatures to warm to near 80 this afternoon.

Wednesday will begin with warm and humid air along with a few scattered showers. However, the threat for severe weather will hold off until the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has us in an enhanced risk for severe weather which is a 3 out of 5 on their scale. Our biggest impact will be with damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes, hail, and heavy rail will also be likely. The timeframe for storms is 2pm-10pm as of now.

Once the front moves through, we will see dry and cooler weather with highs in the 60s by the end of the week and into this Easter weekend. Easter Sunday looks great with lots of sunshine and a high of 70.

Ashley Smith is a meteorologist
