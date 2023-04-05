Air Care responds to fiery Springfield Township crash

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a fiery crash in Springfield Township early Wednesday.

Fire crews extricated a female trapped in a vehicle that crashed and caught on fire in the 1400 block of Summit Road around 2 a.m., Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

Air Care landed east of the crash site.

The crew remained on the ground several minutes before lifting off just before 4 a.m. with the female and a visible EKG machine, our FOX19 NOW crews on the scene observed.

Dispatchers described her injuries as “serious” but did not say which hospital she was flown to.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

