Bud Light draws praise, criticism for partnering with trans Cincinnati grad

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender actor, TikTok star and University of Cincinnati graduate, has partnered with Bud Light, per a recent Instagram video.

Mulvaney, who has over 10 million followers on TikTok, recently posted an Instagram video, showing herself drinking Bud Light, as well as a custom can with her face on it.

In the video, Mulvaney, who graduated with a bachelor’s in fine arts in musical theatre from UC in 2019, promoted a contest the beer brand had been hosting, while dressed as Audrey Hepburn’s character Holly Golightly from the classic film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

According to Buzzfeed, Bud Light sent packs of the custom beer to Mulvaney in celebration of her reaching the 365th day of her “Days of Girlhood” series, which she has been documenting on TikTok.

Mulvaney also posted a video of herself sitting in a bathtub drinking a Bud Light Feb. 11 as part of her partnership with the national beer brand.

The partnership has been met with criticism from some social media users claiming the ad campaign is an attempt to push “gender propaganda,” per the New York Post.

Although Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, has not publicly responded to the backlash, the brand told Fox News that its partnership with Mulvaney is part of its efforts to reach consumers from diverse backgrounds.

Who is Dylan Mulvaney?

Dylan Mulvaney is an actor, TikTok star and trans rights activist from San Diego, California, with roughly 12.5 million followers on TikTok and Instagram combined.

Mulvaney, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, is an alumna of UC’s College-Conservatory of Music, graduating with a BFA in Musical Theater in 2019.

Upon graduation, Mulvaney started her career on Broadway, playing Elder White in “The Book of Mormon.” In March 2022, Mulvaney publicly announced her identity as a transgender woman and launched her TikTok series “Days of Girlhood.”

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of her transition, Mulvaney put on a live variety show at Rockefeller Center called “Dylan Mulvaney’s Day 365 Live!” All proceeds from the event were donated to The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ youth.

In the last year, Mulvaney has visited the White House for the NowThis News presidential forum with President Joe Biden, walked in her first show at New York fashion week and made her Grammys red carpet debut.

Who owns Bud Light?

Bud Light is owned by Anheuser-Busch, one of America’s leading beer companies. Founded more than 160 years ago, Anheuser-Busch owns more than 100 national and craft beer brands, including Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois, Busch Beer, Natural Light and more. The company’s roster also includes hard seltzers, canned wines and canned cocktails.

