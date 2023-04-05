Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower

A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel...
A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel and Tower.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police said SWAT officers responded Wednesday to a domestic incident at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city’s central Loop near the Chicago River.

The large police presence outside the condo-hotel quickly drew attention from workers and tourists in the busy area.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Chicago Police media representatives said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene Evans, 44, was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing credit cards from two patients...
Hospital employee steals 79-year-old woman’s credit card, court documents say
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Afroman fires back at Adams County deputies who are suing him
Shooting investigation underway near Woodward High School
2 students shot waiting for bus outside Woodward High School
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male Monday in Liberty...
Death investigation underway in Liberty Township
A female has died after she was critically hurt in an early morning fiery crash in Springfield...
Woman dies after Springfield Township crash, coroner says

Latest News

FILE – “Operation Cookie Monster,” the effort by law enforcement agencies in 17 countries,...
Global takedown of cybercriminals behind malware operation
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon is pictured on Feb. 10, 2023. On Wednesday, April 5,...
Maryland AG releases report on Catholic Church sexual abuse
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., second from right, welcomes Taiwanese President Tsai...
House Speaker McCarthy, Taiwan president meet as China protests
A possible tornado impacts Knoxville, Iowa, amid severe weather in the Midwest....
Predawn Missouri tornado kills at least 5, sows destruction
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony