Classes canceled Wednesday at Woodward High after students shot at bus stop

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Woodward High School canceled classes Wednesday after two students were shot at a bus stop near the building Tuesday, a district spokeswoman confirms.

“To support the mental well-being of students and staff, Woodward Career Technical High School students will not report to school today, Wednesday, April 5, 2023,” the district said in a statement Wednesday.

“Staff will work with the crisis team and prepare for students to return.”

Cincinnati police say the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

No arrests have been announced.

Shots rang out shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday just after dismissal, police and the district have said.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Reading Road and East Seymour Avenue.

Officers located the victims, ages 16 and 17 and both were rushed to hospitals, according to police.

One was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the other was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Both were listed in stable condition at the last check, according to police.

A 17-year-old was also shot near Woodward in February.

