Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Family’s photo swept up by tornado found over 150 miles away

A family who lost countless memories got one back thanks to social media. (Source: KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A family who lost countless memories in a tornado that ripped through Arkansas got one item back thanks to social media.

Melissa Morris and her family rode out the tornado in her bathroom. When they stepped out, the damage to their home was massive but it was nothing in comparison to when she realized what was lost when they stepped outside.

The shed behind their house was gone, along with the countless memories inside.

“Twenty years of being a mom, my children’s memories of me raising them,” Morris said as her voice trembled and tears fell.

The tornado took her memories and scattered them across Wynne, Arkansas.

Many were found in a field behind her house. Some were found at the Wynne First United Methodist Church, but one traveled over 150 miles to Bradford, Tennessee, to the home of Jon Ellis, who showed the photo to his wife.

The picture was of a young woman from 2012 wearing her Wynne volleyball uniform.

“She was the one that was like, ‘Wow, we need to post this on Facebook and see if, you know, if anybody knows her or see if somebody lost this, they might want it back’,” Ellis said.

The couple initially thought the photo could belong to someone in Covington, Tennessee about an hour away. The city had also been hit by a tornado the same day as Wynne.

The couple posted the picture and on the same day, the post made it to the family. Now, a priceless memory is coming back.

“I can’t thank them enough. We’re lucky to be here, we’re lucky to have people around us to care enough to do that and to go the extra mile,” she said.

The picture will be sent to Morris’ daughter in South Dakota.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene Evans, 44, was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing credit cards from two patients...
Hospital employee steals 79-year-old woman’s credit card, court documents say
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Afroman fires back at Adams County deputies who are suing him
Shooting investigation underway near Woodward High School
2 students shot waiting for bus outside Woodward High School
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male Monday in Liberty...
Death investigation underway in Liberty Township
A female has died after she was critically hurt in an early morning fiery crash in Springfield...
Woman dies after Springfield Township crash, coroner says

Latest News

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43
Tony Saunders had a dead deer in the back of the bus, explaining he planned to take it home to...
Police: Naked man steals school bus with dead deer in back, leads officers on chase
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
For McCarthy and Taiwan’s leader, visit marks historic first
Families mourn outside a day care center in Brazil after a man killed four children inside.
Man kills 4 children, injures 5 at day care center in Brazil
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from the...
Blinken says WSJ reporter ‘wrongfully detained’ by Russia