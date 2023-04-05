FIRST ALERT: Risk of damaging winds, isolated tornados

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area - including Cincinnati - until 5 p.m. for the threat of damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornados.

A humid and dry Wednesday morning, will set up our severe risk Wednesday afternoon. Look for daytime highs in the upper 70′s before storms move in.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in an ENHANCED RISK for severe weather which is a Level 3 out of 5 on their scale. Our biggest impact will be with damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes, hail, and heavy rain will also be likely. The timeframe for storms is 2pm-10pm, however special attention needs to be paid between 4pm and 8pm as the heaviest looks to set up during the evening drive.

Once the front moves through, we will see dry and cooler weather with highs in the 60s by the end of the week and into this Easter weekend. Easter Sunday looks great with lots of sunshine and a high of 70º.

