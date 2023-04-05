Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

FIRST ALERT: Risk of damaging winds, isolated tornados

TORNADO WATCH in effect for much of the tri-state
FIRST ALERT: A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area until 5 PM today.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area - including Cincinnati - until 5 p.m. for the threat of damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornados.

A humid and dry Wednesday morning, will set up our severe risk Wednesday afternoon. Look for daytime highs in the upper 70′s before storms move in.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in an ENHANCED RISK for severe weather which is a Level 3 out of 5 on their scale. Our biggest impact will be with damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes, hail, and heavy rain will also be likely. The timeframe for storms is 2pm-10pm, however special attention needs to be paid between 4pm and 8pm as the heaviest looks to set up during the evening drive.

Once the front moves through, we will see dry and cooler weather with highs in the 60s by the end of the week and into this Easter weekend. Easter Sunday looks great with lots of sunshine and a high of 70º.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene Evans, 44, was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing credit cards from two patients...
Hospital employee steals 79-year-old woman’s credit card, court documents say
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male Monday in Liberty...
Death investigation underway in Liberty Township
Shooting investigation underway near Woodward High School
2 students shot waiting for bus outside Woodward High School
Police looking for thieves who stole high-end purses from Montgomery store
Police looking for thieves who stole high-end purses from Montgomery store
A death investigation is underway in Covington at the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge north of 3rd...
Police identify man who fell off Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area until 5 PM...
FIRST ALERT: Damaging winds, isolated tornados possible in storms in the tri-state
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado watch for much of Tri-State until 5 p.m.
Tornado watch issued for much of the Tri-State until 5 p.m.
Tornado Watch issued for much of the Tri-State until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado watch in effect for much of Tri-State
Frank Marzullo
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday Severe Storm Risk 2pm - 10pm