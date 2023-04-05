Contests
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon, evening

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph could bring blocked roads and power outages.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in the FOX19 viewing area due to another round of strong storms moving through the Midwest.

The Tri-State is at an ELEVATED RISK (3 out of 5) for severe storms with damaging winds and possible tornado activity.

The FAWD will run from 4 a.m. Wednesday until 2 a.m. Thursday.

Rain could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

Storms that could become severe will move into the area Wednesday afternoon. The severe weather window will last from 2-10 p.m.

Winds could gust at 35-45 mph, possibly damaging trees, blocking roads and downing power lines.

One or more tornados are possible during the severe weather window.

After-school sports and the evening commute will be at risk for significant disruption.

The rain will end early Thursday morning.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day in the FOX19 viewing area due to the possibility of severe storms, high winds and tornado activity.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day in the FOX19 viewing area due to the possibility of severe storms, high winds and tornado activity.(WXIX)
