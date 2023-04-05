FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in the FOX19 viewing area due to another round of strong storms moving through the Midwest.

The Tri-State is at an ELEVATED RISK (3 out of 5) for severe storms with damaging winds and possible tornado activity.

The FAWD will run from 4 a.m. Wednesday until 2 a.m. Thursday.

Rain could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

Storms that could become severe will move into the area Wednesday afternoon. The severe weather window will last from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Winds could gust 40-45 mph, bringing tree damage, blocking roads and downing power lines.

One or more short-track tornados also are possible.

After-school sports and the evening commute will be at risk for major disruption.

Rain is expected to end early Thursday morning.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day in the FOX19 viewing area due to the possibility of severe storms, high winds and tornado activity. (WXIX)

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day in the FOX19 viewing area due to the possibility of severe storms, high winds and tornado activity. (WXIX)

The low Thursday night will fall into the mid-40s colder air arrives.

After a slight chance for showers Thursday morning, we will start to dry out with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.

The overnight low will dip into the upper 30s.

Once the cold front moves through, sunny skies will return with highs in the low 60s by Good Friday and the start of Easter weekend on Saturday.

Easter Sunday looks great with lots of sunshine and a high of 70 degrees.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.