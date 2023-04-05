Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Former Bearcats football player pleads guilty to criminal mischief charges

The University of Cincinnati Athletics Department announced Mario Eugenio has been suspended...
The University of Cincinnati Athletics Department announced Mario Eugenio has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest on Thursday.(Hamilton County Jail)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former University of Cincinnati football player pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal mischief for an incident that occurred in September.

Originally, 19-year-old Mario Eugenio was facing sexual imposition charges after he smacked three women in the buttocks while riding a Bird scooter, an affidavit states.

However, those charges were reduced after Eugenio took a plea deal on Wednesday morning, according to his attorney.

The 19-year-old was sentenced by Hamilton County Municipal Criminal/Traffic Court Judge Tyrone Yates where he will have to:

  • Pass a corrective thinking course
  • Complete a five year probation period
  • Pay a fine of $500 for each charge

In addition, Eugenio will not be allowed to have any contact with the victims.

The former football player was enrolled in online classes, but his attorney told FOX19 that he no longer attends UC.

Eugenio is no longer in the Hamilton County Detention Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene Evans, 44, was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing credit cards from two patients...
Hospital employee steals 79-year-old woman’s credit card, court documents say
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Afroman fires back at Adams County deputies who are suing him
Shooting investigation underway near Woodward High School
2 students shot waiting for bus outside Woodward High School
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male Monday in Liberty...
Death investigation underway in Liberty Township
A female has died after she was critically hurt in an early morning fiery crash in Springfield...
Woman dies after Springfield Township crash, coroner says

Latest News

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb presents his proposed state spending plan during an announcement in...
Gov. Holcomb signs bill banning gender-affirming care into law
Citizen Complaint Authority requesting more funding
Citizen Complaint Authority requesting more funding
Springfield Township Police announced Friday morning that Officer Tim Unwin was killed in a...
Visitation for fallen Springfield Township officer Wednesday
Visitation for Officer Unwin today
Visitation for Officer Unwin today