Former Bearcats football player pleads guilty to criminal mischief charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former University of Cincinnati football player pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal mischief for an incident that occurred in September.

Originally, 19-year-old Mario Eugenio was facing sexual imposition charges after he smacked three women in the buttocks while riding a Bird scooter, an affidavit states.

However, those charges were reduced after Eugenio took a plea deal on Wednesday morning, according to his attorney.

The 19-year-old was sentenced by Hamilton County Municipal Criminal/Traffic Court Judge Tyrone Yates where he will have to:

Pass a corrective thinking course

Complete a five year probation period

Pay a fine of $500 for each charge

In addition, Eugenio will not be allowed to have any contact with the victims.

The former football player was enrolled in online classes, but his attorney told FOX19 that he no longer attends UC.

Eugenio is no longer in the Hamilton County Detention Center.

