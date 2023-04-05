Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Shots fired in OTR, 2 in custody, police say

Two people are in custody after shots were fired in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday morning, a...
Two people are in custody after shots were fired in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday morning, a Cincinnati police spokesman says.(WOIO)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are in custody after shots were fired in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday morning, a Cincinnati police spokesman says.

It happened on Antique Street, near Rothenberg Preparatory Academy, according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

One of the suspects fled into St. Francis Seraph School, where he was apprehended, Lt. Cunningham said.

Both schools were locked down as a precaution.

FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene.

We will continue to update this story as information develops.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene Evans, 44, was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing credit cards from two patients...
Hospital employee steals 79-year-old woman’s credit card, court documents say
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male Monday in Liberty...
Death investigation underway in Liberty Township
Shooting investigation underway near Woodward High School
2 students shot waiting for bus outside Woodward High School
Police looking for thieves who stole high-end purses from Montgomery store
Police looking for thieves who stole high-end purses from Montgomery store
A death investigation is underway in Covington at the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge north of 3rd...
Police identify man who fell off Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

Latest News

A female has died after she was critically hurt in an early morning fiery crash in Springfield...
Female dies after Springfield Township crash, coroner says
Nahla Miller
Mother charged with murdering 4-year-old returns to court for competency hearing
The Tri-State is at an ELEVATED RISK (3 out of 5) for severe storms with damaging winds and...
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Wednesday
Frank's Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update