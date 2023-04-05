Shots fired in OTR, 2 in custody, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are in custody after shots were fired in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday morning, a Cincinnati police spokesman says.

It happened on Antique Street, near Rothenberg Preparatory Academy, according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

One of the suspects fled into St. Francis Seraph School, where he was apprehended, Lt. Cunningham said.

Both schools were locked down as a precaution.

