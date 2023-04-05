Storms are ending with flooding still a problem in spots

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The threat for severe storms is ending as a strong cold front moves east through the Tri-State. We saw as much as 1.70″ in Springboro as of 7pm and 1.22″ at CVG. Hamilton measured 1.51″. These totals could go up before the night is over. A Flood Advisory remains in effect for Dearborn, Ripley and part of Franklin County until 10:15pm.

The rest of this evening we will see showers but the severe threat is over. Scattered showers will end by 11am Thursday. It will be much cooler with a high of 57.

The holiday weekend will be picture perfect with warmer weather each day. Saturday will be sunny in the afternoon with a high of 63. Easter Sunday will be 68 and sunny. If you are going to a sunrise service the temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Highs will be near 70 by Monday and remaining in the 70s next week.

