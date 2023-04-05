Suspect pursued by police gets inside Cincinnati Catholic school

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect being pursued by Cincinnati police following a shooting in Over-the-Rhine managed to get inside a nearby Catholic school.

St. Francis Seraph School was already in lockdown mode when the suspect, being chased by officers, climbed the fence surrounding the school, according to a press release from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

The individual then got inside the school by going through a window in the staff bathroom on the first floor, the Archdiocese explained.

The suspect was eventually found in the basement of the building by the cafeteria staff, the Archdiocese said.

St. Francis Seraph School’s principal “escorted” the person out of the school, and police took him into custody, according to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

No students were in harm’s way, and the individual was never in their “presence,” the Archdiocese added.

The shots fired call, which prompted police to respond, happened on Antique Street, near Rothenberg Preparatory Academy, according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Like St. Francis Seraph School, Rothenberg Preparatory Academy also went on lockdown as a precaution.

The lockdowns have since been lifted.

Two suspects were taken into custody in connection with the shots fired investigation, Lt. Cunningham confirmed to FOX19 NOW earlier.

