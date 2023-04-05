Teens, adults caught on cam ‘brawling’ at Liberty Center

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother of a 15-year-old says she wants justice for her son after two adults assaulted him inside Liberty Center.

The altercation, which was caught on camera, happened last Saturday, according to Janea Watson, the boy’s mother.

The 15-year-old had to be hospitalized due to the injuries he suffered, including a gash in his head that required four stitches.

Watson says a man and woman assaulted her son with a baseball bat.

“She came through running with a bat,” Watson said. “That should’ve been the first thing, she should have been handcuffed. They were both talking to the officer. Nothing happened.”

The incident report from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office says there was a fight in a parking garage involving minors prior to the fight inside the mall. During the initial fight, according to the report, one of the teenagers had their chain necklace taken.

“They started punching on him and taking his chain,” Watson’s son said. “Me and my brother was just running away because we didn’t want to get involved.”

The man and woman confronted the group of teens inside the mall for allegedly hitting their son.

“She comes up to my little brother saying, ‘Was that you who touched my son?’ I said, ‘No, nobody didn’t touch your son, don’t put nobody in this.’ And that’s when she pushed me, and her husband came through as well. It was a brawl.”

Said Watson, “What kind of person has the heart to do this to a minor? I don’t understand. I could not do that to somebody else’s child.”

Watson feels the two adults need to be facing criminal charges for their actions.

“I want justice for my son,” she said. “I want them to at least do some jail time or something, because they had no right to touch a minor.”

No one is facing criminal charges at this time.

